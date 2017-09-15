Listen Live Sports

Tony Kanaan says IndyCar finale will be last with Ganassi

September 15, 2017 2:21 pm
 
SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kanaan said the IndyCar season finale will be his last with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Asked during Friday practice about speculation concerning his future, Kanaan said it was fair to call this his final race with Ganassi. The two are not in discussion about 2018, and Kanaan has heard talks that he’ll be replaced in the No. 10.

Kanaan was ultimately the replacement for Dario Franchitti when the three-time Indianapolis 500 winner was forced to retire following an accident. Kanaan already had a deal with Ganassi when Franchitti stepped aside, and Kanaan took over Franchitti’s spot with the team.

Kanaan has been celebrating his 20th season in IndyCar this year. The popular Brazilian an Indianapolis 500 winner and former series champion.

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org/

