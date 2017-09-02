Listen Live Sports

Towson wins defensive battle, beats Morgan State 10-0

September 2, 2017 9:42 pm
 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Monty Fenner’s interception set up the only touchdown which led to Towson beating Morgan State 10-0 in a defensive struggle as the cross-town rivals met in the Battle for Greater Baltimore on Saturday night in the season opener.

Fenner intercepted an Elijah Staley pass, returning it 32 yards to the Morgan State 2. Shane Simpson crashed in for the score on the next play with 9:04 left in the second quarter. Aidan O’Neill added a 42-yard field goal with nine seconds left in the first half. The Tiger defense picked off three Morgan State passes before halftime. Morgan Scroggins and Tyron McDade each had an interception.

Towson quarterback Morgan Mahalak, an Oregon transfer, had his struggles also as he was picked off three times too. Brandon Griffin, Ian McBorrough and Cravon Rogers all grabbed one.

Both quarterbacks were sacked three times.

