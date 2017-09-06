Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trubisky to open season as Bears’ No. 2 quarterback

September 6, 2017 2:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky will open the season as the Chicago Bears’ No. 2 quarterback.

Coach John Fox says Trubisky will back up Mike Glennon when the Bears host the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Bears had said they would treat this as sort of a redshirt season with Trubisky behind Glennon and veteran Mark Sanchez. But after starting 13 games at North Carolina and working primarily out of the shotgun, the rookie has come along quicker than anticipated.

Fox says “everybody was pretty impressed” with how he is adjusting to the pro game. Trubisky dazzled at times in the preseason and sparked a debate in Chicago over who should start.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A satellite view of Hurricane Irma

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.