Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHPs Tyler Wilson and Logan Verrett outright to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Carson Smith from the 60-day DL. Designated RHP Kyle Martin for assignment. Portland (EL) manager Carlos Febles, Pawtucket (IL) manager Kevin Boles and Pawtucket hitting coach Rich Gedman will join the major league staff; Febles through Sept. 14, Boles from Sept. 15-24, Gedman from Sept. 25-Oct. 1.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Requested waivers on LHP Derek Holland for the purpose of granting his unconditional release. Reinstated INF Yoan Moncada from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of LHP Jace Fry from Birmingham (SL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent C Evan Gattis to Quad Cities (MWL) for a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Daniel Wright for assignment. Claimed RHP Dayan Diaz off waivers from Houston.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP J.T. Chargois from Rochester (IL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Reinstated LHP Dietrich Enns from the 10-day DL and optioned him to Chattanooga (SL). Reinstated OF Robbie Grossman from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Michael Tonkin from Rochester.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled IB Tyler Austin from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Transferred RHP Paul Blackburn to the 60-day DL. Recalled RHP Daniel Mengden, INF Joey Wendle and OF Renato Nunez from Nashville (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Raul Alcantara from Nashville.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Evan Scribner on waivers for the purpose of granting him his unconditional release. Recalled INF Daniel Vogelbach from Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Assigned LHP Adam Kolarek outright to Durham. Selected the contract of 3B Trevor Plouffe from Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned RHP Jhan Marinez outright to Round Rock (PCL). Recalled 2B Phil Gosselin from Round Rock and OF Jared Hoying and LHP Yohander Mendez from Frisco (TL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated 3B Adonis Garcia from the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Micah Johnson from Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of C Taylor Davis from Iowa (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Shane Carle from Albuquerque (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Transferred RHP Brandon McCarthy to the 60-day DL. Sent LHP Scott Kazmir to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment. Recalled OFs Joc Pederson and Trayce Thompson from Oklahoma City (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated LHP Wei-Yin Chen from the 10-day DL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated RHP Aaron Brooks for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Quintin Berry from Colorado Springs (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed OF Pedro Florimon on the 60-day DL. Recalled OF Aaron Altherr from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of SS J.P. Crawford from Lehigh Valley (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Extended the contracts of executive vice president/general manager Neal Huntington and manager Clint Hurdle for four years.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled INF Breyvic Valera from Memphis (PCL).
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded RHP Patrick Mincey and RHP Alberto Rodriguez to Sugar Land (Atlantic) for two players to be named.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released RHP Richie Tate.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF Nate Hanson and RHPs Brandon Peterson, Ivan Vieitez and Ryan Zimmerman.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM — Fired coach Michael Cooper.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Named James Trapp executive director of the NFL Legends Community.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with G Alex Boone on a one-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Jordan Tripp. Signed G Jamil Douglas to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed QB T.J. Yates on injured reserve. Released DT Deandre Coleman.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Rashard Higgins and DBs Darius Hillary and Kai Nacua to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released WR Brian Brown from the practice squad. Signed QB Kellen Moore. Signed LB Mark Nzeocha to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured DB Tramain Jacobs.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DT Quinton Dial. Released DT Christian Ringo.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed G Willie Beavers to the practice squad. Released LB Trevor Bates from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Jeremy Kerley to a one-year contract. Waived FB Julian Howsare.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed OL Denver Kirkland and S Obi Melifonwu on injured reserve. Signed S Erik Harrisand LB Xavier Woodson-Luster.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Kenneth Durden to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured WR Levern Jacobs. Signed RB Chris Thompson to a contract extension.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released LB Frank Renaud from the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Tyler Wotherspoon to a one-year, two-way contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Brian Leetch and Brad Richards hockey operations advisers.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Traded the rights to F Eric Neiley to Adirondack for F Phil Lane.
NCAA — Named Katrice Albert executive vice president of inclusion and human resources.
FORDHAM — Named Scott Menken assistant rowing coach
FURMAN — Named Erin Wissing senior associate athletics director for external affairs.
GONZAGA — Announced junior men’s basketball F Brandon Clarke is transferring from San Jose State.
JOHNSON C. SMITH — Announced the resignation of track and field coach Lennox Graham.
PROVIDENCE — Named Joe Spagnoli volunteer ice hockey goalie coach.
RUTGERS — Named Anne Meade assistant gymnastics coach.
SAINT PETER’S — Named Bryan Felt director of athletics.
SETON HALL — Announced sophomore men’s basketball F Taurean Thompson is transferring from Syracuse.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Jorge Diaz volunteer assistant women’s soccer coach.
TULANE — Named Carey Goodman director of major gifts for the Green Wave Club.
VIRGINIA — Announced the retirement of athletic director Craig Littlepage, effective when a replacement is hired.
XAVIER — Extended the contract of men’s basketball coach Chris Mack for one year, through the 2022-23 season.