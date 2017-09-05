Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHPs Tyler Wilson and Logan Verrett outright to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Carson Smith from the 60-day DL. Designated RHP Kyle Martin for assignment. Portland (EL) manager Carlos Febles, Pawtucket (IL) manager Kevin Boles and Pawtucket hitting coach Rich Gedman will join the major league staff; Febles through Sept. 14, Boles from Sept. 15-24, Gedman from Sept. 25-Oct. 1.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Requested waivers on LHP Derek Holland for the purpose of granting his unconditional release. Reinstated INF Yoan Moncada from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of LHP Jace Fry from Birmingham (SL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent C Evan Gattis to Quad Cities (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Daniel Wright for assignment. Claimed RHP Dayan Diaz off waivers from Houston.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP J.T. Chargois from Rochester (IL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Reinstated LHP Dietrich Enns from the 10-day DL and optioned him to Chattanooga (SL). Reinstated OF Robbie Grossman from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Michael Tonkin from Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled IB Tyler Austin from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Transferred RHP Paul Blackburn to the 60-day DL. Recalled RHP Daniel Mengden, INF Joey Wendle and OF Renato Nunez from Nashville (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Raul Alcantara from Nashville.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Evan Scribner on waivers for the purpose of granting him his unconditional release. Recalled INF Daniel Vogelbach from Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Assigned LHP Adam Kolarek outright to Durham. Selected the contract of 3B Trevor Plouffe from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned RHP Jhan Marinez outright to Round Rock (PCL). Recalled 2B Phil Gosselin from Round Rock and OF Jared Hoying and LHP Yohander Mendez from Frisco (TL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated 3B Adonis Garcia from the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Micah Johnson from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of C Taylor Davis from Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Shane Carle from Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Transferred RHP Brandon McCarthy to the 60-day DL. Sent LHP Scott Kazmir to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment. Recalled OFs Joc Pederson and Trayce Thompson from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated LHP Wei-Yin Chen from the 10-day DL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated RHP Aaron Brooks for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Quintin Berry from Colorado Springs (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed OF Pedro Florimon on the 60-day DL. Recalled OF Aaron Altherr from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of SS J.P. Crawford from Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Extended the contracts of executive vice president/general manager Neal Huntington and manager Clint Hurdle for four years.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled INF Breyvic Valera from Memphis (PCL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded RHP Patrick Mincey and RHP Alberto Rodriguez to Sugar Land (Atlantic) for two players to be named.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released RHP Richie Tate.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF Nate Hanson and RHPs Brandon Peterson, Ivan Vieitez and Ryan Zimmerman.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Fired coach Michael Cooper.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Named James Trapp executive director of the NFL Legends Community.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with G Alex Boone on a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Jordan Tripp. Signed G Jamil Douglas to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed QB T.J. Yates on injured reserve. Released DT Deandre Coleman.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Rashard Higgins and DBs Darius Hillary and Kai Nacua to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released WR Brian Brown from the practice squad. Signed QB Kellen Moore. Signed LB Mark Nzeocha to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured DB Tramain Jacobs.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DT Quinton Dial. Released DT Christian Ringo.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed G Willie Beavers to the practice squad. Released LB Trevor Bates from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Jeremy Kerley to a one-year contract. Waived FB Julian Howsare.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed OL Denver Kirkland and S Obi Melifonwu on injured reserve. Signed S Erik Harrisand LB Xavier Woodson-Luster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Kenneth Durden to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured WR Levern Jacobs. Signed RB Chris Thompson to a contract extension.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released LB Frank Renaud from the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Tyler Wotherspoon to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Brian Leetch and Brad Richards hockey operations advisers.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Traded the rights to F Eric Neiley to Adirondack for F Phil Lane.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Named Katrice Albert executive vice president of inclusion and human resources.

FORDHAM — Named Scott Menken assistant rowing coach

FURMAN — Named Erin Wissing senior associate athletics director for external affairs.

GONZAGA — Announced junior men’s basketball F Brandon Clarke is transferring from San Jose State.

JOHNSON C. SMITH — Announced the resignation of track and field coach Lennox Graham.

PROVIDENCE — Named Joe Spagnoli volunteer ice hockey goalie coach.

RUTGERS — Named Anne Meade assistant gymnastics coach.

SAINT PETER’S — Named Bryan Felt director of athletics.

SETON HALL — Announced sophomore men’s basketball F Taurean Thompson is transferring from Syracuse.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Jorge Diaz volunteer assistant women’s soccer coach.

TULANE — Named Carey Goodman director of major gifts for the Green Wave Club.

VIRGINIA — Announced the retirement of athletic director Craig Littlepage, effective when a replacement is hired.

XAVIER — Extended the contract of men’s basketball coach Chris Mack for one year, through the 2022-23 season.