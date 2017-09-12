Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Arcenio Leon. Selected the contract of OF Tyler Collins from Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated LHP Onelki Garcia for assignment. Claimed RHP Mike Morin off waivers from the L.A. Angels.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated INF Engelb Vielma for release or assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Gabriel Moya from Chattanooga (SL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Released RHP Tyson Ross. Selected the contract of OF Willie Calhoun from Round Rock (PCL). Reinstated 3B Adrian Beltre from the 10-day DL.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Eric Hanhold to the N.Y. Mets to complete an earlier trade.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Tomas Nido from Binghamton (EL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated C Andrew Knapp from the 10-day DL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned 2B Breyvic Valera to Memphis (PCL). Recalled OF Magneuris Sierra from Memphis.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sent LHP Billy Waltrip to Texas to complete an earlier trade.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Dwight Buycks to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed RB David Johnson on injured reserve. Released OT Ulrick John. Re-signed RB Chris Johnson. Signed RB D.J. Foster from New England’s practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB Greg Mabin. Released WR Daikiel Shorts from the practice squad. Signed LB Jelani Jenkins. Signed WR Malachi Dupre to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR Kevin White and LB Jerrell Freeman on injured reserve. Released WR Rueben Randle from injured reserve. Signed WR Tanner Gentry and LB Jonathan Anderson from the practice squad and RB Joshua Rounds and WR Mario Alford to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR Allen Robinson on injured reserve. Signed WR Max McCaffrey from New Orleans practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released TE Jerome Cunningham and OL Steven Moore from the practice squad. Signed TE Tim Semisch and OL Cody Wichmann to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed FB James Tuck.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Petteri Lindbohm to a one-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Jason Serbus trainer, Michael Booi assistant trainedr and Cleo Bates massage therapist.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted an immediate-eligibility waiver to Nebraska junior men’s basketball F Isaac Copeland.

EMORY — Named Michael Patrick assistant athletic director for events and marketing.

FORDHAM — Named Dawn Purington trainer.

NEBRASKA — Granted a one-year contract extension to football coach Mike Riley through the 2020 season.

NORTHWESTERN — Named A.J. Guyton director of men’s basketball player development.