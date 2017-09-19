Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed 1B/3B D.J. Peterson off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and assigned him outright to Louisville (IL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Named Olivier Sedra public address announcer.

CHICAGO BULLS — Named Doug Collins senior adviser of basketball operations.

Women’s National Basketball Association

CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed coach Curt Miller to a contract extension through the 2021 season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released TE Jim Dray.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed LB Bam Bradley and OL Marshal Yanda on injured reserve. Signed OL Matt Skura from the practice squad, OT Dieugot Joseph from Chicago’s practice squad and LB Nicholas Grigsby, OT Arie Kouandjio and RB Jeremy Langford to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released S Trae Elston and LB Jelani Jenkins.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed TE Greg Olsen on injured reserve. Signed FB Alex Armah from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Tanner Gentry. Terminated the practice squad contract of RB Josh Rounds. Signed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson from the practice squad and DL Mike Purcell to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Corey Coleman on injured reserve. Released DBs Najee Murray and Channing Stribling from the practice squad. Signed DL Jhaustin Thomas and Tyrone Holmes and WR Jordan Leslie to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived LB Jayrone Elliott. Released G Nate Theaker from the practice squad. Signed S Jameill Showers to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Suspended LB Lawrence Timmons indefinitely after he went AWOL on the eve of the team’s season opener.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived WR Kalif Raymond. Signed DL Claude Pelon to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Givani Smith to Guelph (OHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Evan Cormier to Saginaw (OHL), D Jocktan Chainey to Halifax (QMJHL) and Colby Sissons to Swift Current (WHL) and Fs Nikita Popugaev to Prince George (WHL) and Marian Studenic to Hamilton (OHL). Released F Nicolas Guay from an amateur tryout.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Robin Kovacs, RW Adam Chapie and D Brenden Kotyk to Hartford (AHL); LW Tim Gettinger to Sault Ste. Marie (OHL); and RW Ty Ronning to Vancouver (WHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Named Casey Rodgers chief financial officer for the club and Tampa Bay Sports & Entertainment.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed Fs Nathan Todd and Luke Sandler.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed D David Kolomatis to a one-year contract.

READING ROYALS — Named John Senick director of ticket sales and service.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR — Docked Monster Energy Cup driver Chase Elliott 15 driver points, The Hendrick Motorsports team 15 owner points, Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson $25,000 and suspended Gustafson and car chief Joshua Kirk one race for an aerodynamic modification found in a post-race inspection following Elliott’s second-place finish on Sunday.

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Agreed to terms with youth technical director and men’s Under-20 national team coach Tab Ramos on a contract extension.

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Chris Wright CEO.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Fired coach Jay Heaps. Promoted assistant coach Tom Soehn to head coach.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Announced DL Byron Cowart left the football program and been granted his release.

BARUCH — Named Brian McMahon men’s assistant basketball coach.

GUILFORD — Named Bob Lowe assistant sports information director.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Announced it will add bowling as a sport for the 2018-19 academic year. Named James Hayes men’s and women’s bowling coach.