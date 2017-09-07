Turner hit in sixth lifts Nationals past Phillies 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trea Turner capped Washington’s three-run sixth inning with a two-run single, and the Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

Adam Lind had two hits and scored a run for Washington, and Michael A. Taylor contributed a terrific catch in center field. Tanner Roark (12-9) allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings.

Jorge Alfaro and Tommy Joseph homered for Philadelphia, and Odubel Herrera extended his hitting streak to 20 games, the longest in the majors this season.