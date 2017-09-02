Listen Live Sports

Turner’s double caps Nats’ 3-2 comeback win over Brewers

September 2, 2017 10:23 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Trea Turner’s double to the center field wall scored Wilmer Difo from first base in the eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Brewers fell 4 ½ games behind Chicago in the NL Central, the farthest Milwaukee has been out of first place all season.

The Brewers took a 2-1 lead into the eighth, when Michael Taylor homered on the first pitch from rookie reliever Josh Hader (1-2). Difo bunted Hader’s second pitch for a single and later scored on Turner’s double.

Ryan Madson (5-4) pitched a scoreless seventh in his first outing since Aug. 12. He was reinstated from the disabled list on Friday.

Sean Doolittle pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 14 chances with the NL East-leading Nationals since being obtained from Oakland on July 16. With one runner on, Manny Pina hit a fly near the center field wall that Taylor caught to end the game.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

