UC Davis posts convincing 37-14 win over Portland St.

September 16, 2017 8:30 pm
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jake Maier threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns and helped lead UC Davis to a 37-14 win over Portland State on Saturday.

After taking an early 3-0 lead on Max O’Rourke’s 22-yard field goal, Ryan Parenteau blocked Hayden Crowden’s punt that Darryl Graham scooped up and returned for a 9-yard score to make it 10-0 for UC Davis (2-1).

Before halftime, Maier threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Moore for a 17-0 Aggies lead. Jalani Eason put Portland State (0-3) on the board with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Adams to conclude an 11-play, 65-yard drive.

Maier added two more scores connecting with Ethan Hicks from 2 yards out and Keelan Doss from 12 yards to seal the win.

Eason threw two touchdowns and the Vikings ground game churned for 246 yards on 42 carries.

Saturday’s game was a non-designated conference clash between the two Big Sky Conference foes.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

