Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks slip

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging lower in midday trading on Wall Street.

Insurance companies are falling as traders weigh the prospect of big losses from Hurricane Irma.

Banks are tumbling along with bond yields and interest rates. Bond prices rose sharply, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.04 percent.

Technology companies are rising as the dollar weakens further. Health care companies are also gaining.

Barnes & Noble sank after reporting results that missed analysts’ estimates

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Hurricane Harvey spikes US jobless aid applications to 298K

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking U.S. unemployment benefits soared last week by the most in nearly five years, driven by Hurricane Harvey’s impact on Texas and Louisiana.

The Labor Department says weekly applications for jobless aid jumped 62,000 to a seasonally adjusted 298,000, reaching the highest level in two years.

Applications soared by more than 51,000 in Texas, a five-fold increase, and ticked up 258 in Louisiana.

Excluding the impact of the storm, the data suggests the job market remains healthy. Applications are a proxy for layoffs, and have hovered at historically low levels for two years.

Americans who have lost jobs through no fault of their own can seek unemployment aid. Natural disasters can frequently cause spikes. Superstorm Sandy drove the last huge increase in applications in 2012.

PRODUCTIVITY

US productivity improved at ho-hum 1.5 pct. rate in spring

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. workers’ productivity rose a bit more this spring than initially reported, but the gains were relatively weak and a key reason why recent economic growth has been modest.

The Labor Department says productivity grew at a revised annual rate of 1.5 percent in the April-June quarter. That’s up from an initial estimate of a 0.9 percent increase and comes after a slight 0.1 percent rate of increase in the first quarter. Labor costs increased at just a rate of just 0.2 percent in the second quarter, a major drop-off from a 4.8 percent growth rate in the first quarter.

Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, has been weak throughout the nine-year recovery. Many economists say this has stifled pay raises and broader economic growth.

MORTGAGE RATES

Long-term US mortgage rates fall to lowest level this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term US mortgage rates are lower this week, led by the benchmark 30-year rate, which declined for the sixth straight week.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell to 3.78 percent, from 3.82 percent in the previous week. That is down sharply from this year’s peak of 4.3 percent, reached in March, though it remains slightly above last year’s average of 3.65 percent.

Long-term mortgage rates typically follow the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which has fallen to 2.05 percent, the lowest level this year.

The 15-year mortgage averaged 3.08 percent, down from 3.12 percent last week. Those loans are frequently used by homeowners refinancing their mortgages.

IRMA-FLORIDA-FLOOD INSURANCE

AP Exclusive: Most Florida flood zone property not insured

UNDATED (AP) — As Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida, an Associated Press analysis shows a steep drop in flood insurance across the state, including the areas most endangered by what could be a devastating storm surge.

According to Federal Emergency Management Agency data, in just five years, the state’s total number of federal flood insurance policies has fallen by 15 percent.

Florida’s property owners still buy far more federal flood insurance than any other state — 1.7 million policies, covering about $42 billion in assets — but most residents in hazard zones are badly exposed. Fully 59 percent of the owners of properties in flood hazard zones don’t have this insurance, despite requirements to have the coverage as a condition of their federally backed mortgage loans.

FEMA, which is ultimately responsible for enforcing flood insurance requirements, didn’t respond to an email seeking comment from its Washington office.

AMAZON-HQ2

Prime real estate: Amazon looks for 2nd headquarters

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon, bursting out of its Seattle headquarters, is hunting for a second home.

The company said Thursday that it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees.

Amazon plans to stay in its sprawling Seattle headquarters, and founder and CEO Jeff Bezos says the new space will be “a full equal” of its current home.

The company says it wants the new office to be near a metropolitan area with more than a million people; be able to attract top technical talent; be within 45 minutes of an international airport; have direct access to mass transit; and wants to be able to expand that headquarters to as much as 8 million square feet in the next decade.

Amazon said its search is open to any metropolitan area in North America that meets the parameters. Interested locations have a little more than a month to apply through a special website. The company says it will make a final decision next year.

ELI LILLY-JOB CUTS

Drugmaker Lilly to trim workforce by nearly 9 percent

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly will slash its global workforce by nearly 9 percent as the drugmaker closes some research sites and pushes to trim fixed costs.

The Indianapolis company said Thursday it will cut about 3,500 positions, mostly through a voluntary retirement program in the United States. The insulin maker employed 41,240 people worldwide at the end of June.

Lilly will close research and development sites in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and Shanghai, China. It also will move production from an animal health manufacturing site in Larchwood, Iowa, to another plant.

Chairman and CEO David Ricks said in a statement that his company wants to streamline its business in order to invest in new treatments and capitalize on recently launched drugs. The company expects about $500 million in annual savings from the cuts.

EQUAL PAY-KANSAS TEENS

Commission sues over pay inequality at Kansas restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing the former operator of a Kansas pizza restaurant that offered a higher wage to a 17-year-old boy than to a female applicant of the same age.

The Kansas City Star reports that the commission filed suit Tuesday against PS Holding LLC, the former owner of a Pizza Studio restaurant in Kansas City.

Jensen Walcott raised questions after learning in 2016 that her friend, Jake Reed, was told he would be paid 25 cents an hour more. The Pizza Studio manager then withdrew both job offers, telling the friends it was against company policy to discuss wages.

The pizza chain later said the manager was wrong and had been dismissed.

The teens told their story of pay inequality at the Democratic National Convention.

CONGRESS-TAXES-RYAN

Ryan aiming for mid- to low-20 percent corporate tax rate

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says the Republican tax plan will aim to reduce the corporate tax rate to mid- to low-20 percent — a smaller cut than what President Donald Trump wants.

Ryan is providing some specifics as the GOP starts to write tax legislation — with help for the middle class a main goal.

Trump has called for a 15 percent tax rate for corporations. The rate now ranges from 15 percent to 35 percent.

Some experts say a 15 percent rate isn’t possible without blowing a hole in the deficit.

SWITZERLAND-NESTLE-SWEET EARTH

AP Newsbreak: Nestle buys vegetarian meals maker Sweet Earth

GENEVA (AP) — The world’s biggest food and drinks company, Nestle, is buying husband-and-wife startup Sweet Earth, which sells frozen burritos stuffed with quinoa, beans and other vegetarian ingredients.

The Swiss conglomerate, whose frozen food brands include Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s, said Thursday that the deal to buy the Californian startup will boost its presence in the fast-growing market for plant-based foods.

Nestle, which is based in Vevey, Switzerland, declined to specify the cost of the deal.

Packaged food companies like Nestle have been looking for ways to appeal to consumers who are favoring fresher foods and are worried about the ingredients they eat. Nestle recently invested in online meals company Freshly, which delivers cooked meals to customer’s doorsteps that it says are gluten-free and don’t contain refined sugars.

BRITAIN-JAGUAR LAND ROVER

Jaguar Land Rover to electrify all new vehicles by 2020

LONDON (AP) — Jaguar Land Rover says all of its new vehicles will be at least partially electrified by 2020.

The decision was announced Thursday in London and brings the British-based company in line with several other major producers moving away from relying solely on combustion engines.

Casey Parks, with the agency that handles the company’s North American communications, says the global change means all new cars will either be all-electric or hybrids.

CEO Ralf Speth said the company’s first fully electric performance SUV will go on sale next year as the Jaguar I-PACE.

He said the company, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors, is embracing “fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles.”

SECRET SPACE PLANE

SpaceX launches Air Force’s super-secret mini-shuttle

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched the Air Force’s super-secret space shuttle.

An unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off Thursday from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. It’s the fifth flight for one of these crewless mini shuttles, known as the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle.

The two Air Force space planes have already logged a combined 5 ½ years in orbit. But officials won’t say what the spacecraft are doing up there. The last mission lasted almost two years and ended with a May touchdown at the runway formerly used by NASA’s space shuttles.

As usual, SpaceX aims to land its leftover booster back at Cape Canaveral for eventual reuse.

This is the first time SpaceX has provided a lift for the experimental mini-shuttle.

DISNEY PUMPS UP STREAMING SERVICE

Disney streaming service just got a lot bigger

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney is adding more firepower to the kids streaming service expected in the U.S. in late 2019.

Its “Star Wars” and Marvel comic-book movies will be included in the service, along with the previously announced Disney and Pixar movies and TV shows. In the U.S., that will be the only way to stream those movies on demand as part of a monthly subscription.

Adding the movies gives the Disney service more heft, content-wise, and could make it appealing to consumers beyond families with young children.

Disney’s offering is one of many online film and TV options coming from entertainment and tech companies, with more in the works.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the additions at an investment conference Thursday. Disney had said it was considering it.

WIN STREAK-WINDOWS

Company promo: Free repairs if Indians’ win streak hits 15

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians could make several hundred customers of a window and home repair business very happy if the team extends its winning streak to 15 games Thursday night.

Cleveland.com reports Cleveland-based Universal Windows Direct offered customers in July free products and services, to include windows, doors, siding, roofs and other repairs, if the Indians put together a 15-game winning streak this season.

Company president Chad Howman says more than 250 orders were placed in July in a promotion marking the company’s 15th year in business. He says a Tribe victory Thursday would be a “win-win” for everyone.

The customers’ chances appear decent. The Indians, first in the American League Central Division, play the last-place Chicago White Sox with Indians’ ace Corey Kluber scheduled as the starting pitcher.