US defender Carter-Vickers scores on Sheffield United debut

September 12, 2017 6:35 pm
 
BOLTON, England (AP) — American teenager Cameron Carter-Vickers scored 33 minutes into his Sheffield United debut Tuesday to clinch a 1-0 victory over Bolton in English soccer’s second-tier League Championship.

The 19-year-old Carter-Vickers was sent on loan for the season to the northern English team last month by Premier League side Tottenham to get more game time.

Carter-Vickers signed a new contract at Tottenham through 2020 before his temporary move to Sheffield.

The defender’s first senior goal in soccer gave his temporary team its first win at Bolton in 40 years, ending a run of 10 losses there. He was given the freedom of the penalty area to swivel and fire a right-footed shot high into the net for a first senior goal.

