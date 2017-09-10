US Open glance: Nadal easily beats Anderson for 3rd title

A quick look at the U.S. Open :

SUMMING UP SUNDAY

Rafael Nadal earned his third U.S. Open championship and the 16th Grand Slam title of his career with an easy-as-anticipated 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Kevin Anderson, who was participating in a mrajor final for the first time. Nadal is the first man since 2000 to win a Grand Slam title without facing an opponent ranked in the top 20. At No. 32, Anderson was the lowest-ranked U.S. Open men’s finalist since the ATP computer rankings began in 1973. Nadal broke the big-serving Anderson four times and never faced any break points. Nadal also was 16 for 16 on trips to the net, while Anderson only won the point on 16 of his 34 trips forward.

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Partly Cloudy. High of 75 degrees (24 Celsius).

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Men’s Singles Final: No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal of Spain beat No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles Final: No. 2 seed Chan Yung-Jan of Taiwan and Martina Hingis of Switzerland beat No. 7 seed Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

25 — Number of total Grand Slam titles for Martina Hingis in her career, across singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You really have been an idol of mine. And it’s tough playing you. You proved it again tonight.” — Anderson, addressing Nadal during the trophy ceremony.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis