US Open glance: Nadal vs. del Potro features 2 past champs

September 7, 2017 11:40 pm
 
A quick look at the U.S. Open :

LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY

Rafael Nadal vs. Juan Martin del Potro might feel as if it’s a Grand Slam semifinal worthy of a final. Each has won the U.S. Open already — Nadal in 2010 and 2013; del Potro in 2009, when he beat Nadal in the semifinals, then Roger Federer in the final. That, though, was the big-hitting Argentine’s only major championship. Nadal, meanwhile, ranks second in men’s tennis history with 15 Grand Slam trophies. Nadal leads their head-to-head series 8-5, but del Potro won their most recent matchup, on a hard court at the Rio Olympics last year. The other semifinal involves two newcomers: 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain vs. 28th-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa. Neither has played in a major semi, let alone a title match. Carreno Busta has not lost a set in the tournament so far, while Anderson boasts a dangerous serve and has only been broken three times in 87 service games.

FRIDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 75 degrees (24 Celsius).

THURSDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 73 degrees (23 Celsius).

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Women’s semifinals: Sloane Stephens beat No. 9 Venus Williams 6-1, 0-6, 7-5; No. 15 Madison Keys beat No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe 6-1, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

15 — Number of years since the last all-American women’s final at the U.S. Open. Two U.S. players, Stephens and Keys, meet for the title Saturday.

        Trump sets 2018 pay raise for federal employees

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I just don’t want anyone to ever ask me about the ‘state of American tennis’ ever again.” — Stephens.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

