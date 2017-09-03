Listen Live Sports

US Open glance: Quarterfinals to be set after Labor Day play

September 3, 2017 9:33 pm
 
A quick look at the U.S. Open :

LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

The remainder of the men’s and women’s quarterfinals will be set. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer play their fourth-round matches, and another former champion is in action in a match where he considers himself the underdog: No. 24 Juan Martin del Potro, who won the 2009 title when he beat Nadal and Federer back-to-back, faces No. 6 seed Dominic Thiem. “He’s having a great season already. He’s the favorite for the match. But I like to play him,” del Potro said. Federer will play the winner of that match if he can beat No. 33 Philipp Kohlschreiber, while the top-seeded Nadal goes against unseeded Alexandr Dolgopolov. On the women’s side, top-seeded Karolina Pliskova and No. 4 Elina Svitolina both face American opponents. Pliskova opens play in Arthur Ashe Stadium against unseeded Jennifer Brady, while Svitolina takes on No. 15 Madison Keys in a night match.

SUNDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 71 degrees (22 Celsius).

MONDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 80 degrees (27 Celsius).

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Men’s fourth round: No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta beat Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3); No. 29 Diego Schwartzman beat No. 16 Lucas Pouille 7-6 (3), 7-5, 2-6, 6-2; No. 28 Kevin Anderson beat Paolo Lorenzi 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Women’s fourth round: No. 9 Venus Williams beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-3, 3-6, 6-1; No. 16 Anastasija Sevastova beat Maria Sharapova 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Sloane Stephens beat No. 30 Julia Goerges 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

STAT OF THE DAY

5-foot-7 — The height of No. 29 seed Diego Schwartzman, making him the shortest Grand Slam quarterfinalist since Jaime Yzaga, also 5-7, at the 1994 U.S. Open, according to the ATP.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’m accepting all major credit cards and unforced errors.” — Venus Williams.

