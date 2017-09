US Open Show Court Schedules

By The Associated Press

Thursday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Arthur Ashe Stadium 7 p.m.

Venus William (9), United States, vs. Sloane Stephens, United States

CoCo Vanderweghe (20, United States vs. Madison Keys (15), United States

Grandstand Noon

Henri Kontinen (1), Finland and John Peers (1), Australia vs. Jean-Julien Rojer (12) Netherlands and Horia Tecau (12), Romania

Feliciano Lopez (11), Spain and Marc Lopez (11), Spain vs. Bob Ryan (5) United States and Mike Ryan (5), United States

Court 17 Noon

Timea Babos (5) Hungary and Andrea Hlavackova (5) Czech Republic vs. Sania Mirza (4), India and Peng Shuai (4) China

Chan Hao-Ching , Chinese Taipei and Zhang Shuai, China vs. Chan Yung-Jan (2) Chinese Taipei and Martina Hingis (2) Switzerlan