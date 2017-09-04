Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US rallies to win FIBA AmeriCup under Van Gundy

September 4, 2017 12:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CORDOBA, Argentina (AP) — The U.S. basketball team won the FIBA AmeriCup, rallying from a 20-point deficit to beat host Argentina 81-76 on Sunday night.

Comprised of NBA G League players, the Americans went undefeated under former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy to win the former FIBA Americas tournament in their first appearance since 2007.

Jameel Warney was chosen tournament MVP after scoring 21 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the title game.

The regional tournament was formerly the qualifier for the Olympics or World Cup, and the Americans hadn’t needed to compete in it since they qualified with their Olympic and world titles. But it was a requirement this year to be eligible to participate in the new FIBA qualification system that begins in November.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.