Vinales takes pole at San Marino after Marquez crashes

MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy (AP) — Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales edged championship leader Andrea Dovizioso to claim pole position for the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix after defending champion Marc Marquez crashed on Saturday.

Vinales finished 0.162 seconds ahead of Dovizioso to take his fourth career MotoGP pole.

Marquez completes the front row after crashing on his final lap. The Honda rider managed to escape injury.

Vinales is Yamaha’s only rider after teammate Valentino Rossi broke his leg in an enduro training accident.

Advertisement

Cal Crutchlow heads the second row ahead of Jorge Lorenzo and Johann Zarco. Last year’s Misano winner Dani Pedrosa qualified seventh.

In the MotoGP standings, Dovizioso leads Marquez by nine points, with Vinales four points further back.

There are six races remaining, including Sunday’s.