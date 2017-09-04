Listen Live Sports

Virginia cornerback Harris to miss rest of season

September 4, 2017 5:29 pm
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall says starting cornerback Tim Harris will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a wrist injury in the Cavaliers’ season opener.

It’s the second consecutive season the senior will miss most of the season. He suffered a shoulder injury in the second game last season that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Mendenhall says he and the coaching staff are working with Harris to discuss his future, and that applying for a medical hardship to allow him a sixth season of eligibility is among the options they are discussing.

Mendenhall says he can’t speak for the NCAA, which would have to grant the extra year, but he thinks the precedent has been set by previous decisions and that Harris would qualify if he chooses to seek an extra year.

