Virginia State holds on to beat Norfolk State 14-10

September 2, 2017 9:38 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Cordelral Cook ran for two touchdowns and Division-II member Virginia State held on to beat Norfolk State 14-10 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Norfolk State rallied late, driving to the Virginia State 34, but Quincy Watts intercepted a Juwan Carter pass on a third-and-10 to end the game.

Cook bulled in from the 1 to cap an 11-play, 55-yard opening drive. Cook put the Trojans ahead for good with a 2-yard run with 5:40 left in the third quarter. Trenton Cannon ran for 145 yards on 26 carries, including a 25-yard run in Virginia State’s final scoring drive.

Josh Nardone kicked a 28-yard field goal for the Spartans. Norfolk State took a 10-7 lead when defensive lineman Nigel Chavis recovered a fumble in the end zone early in the second quarter.

It was the 51st meeting between the teams, and the first since 2012.

