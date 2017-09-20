Listen Live Sports

Vols’ Jones not counting out McDowell’s possible return

September 20, 2017 1:14 pm
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Butch Jones says there’s now at least a possibility that linebacker Cortez McDowell could return late in the regular season or in a bowl game.

McDowell injured his wrist last week in a 26-20 loss to Florida. After indicating Monday that McDowell was out for the seaso n, Jones said Wednesday there’s at least a chance the 6-foot senior could come back late in the year.

Jones also said injured safety/kick returner Evan Berry, linebacker Austin Smith and receiver Latrell Williams won’t be available Saturday when Tennessee (2-1) hosts Massachusetts (0-4). Jones says cornerback Baylen Buchanan should be available Saturday after missing two games.

Smith hasn’t played all season. Berry and Williams appeared in Tennessee’s season opener but haven’t played since.

_____

More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

