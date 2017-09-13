WADA clears 95 Russian doping cases, still pursuing others

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency has agreed to dismiss all but one of the first 96 Russian doping cases forwarded its way from sports federations acting on information from a report detailing cheating in the country.

The cases stem from an investigation by Richard McLaren, who was tasked with detailing evidence of a scheme to hide doping positives at the Sochi Olympics and beforehand.

The 95 dismissed cases, first reported by The New York Times , were described by WADA officials as not containing enough hard evidence to result in a solid case.

There are at least 900 more cases being pursued, and a WADA spokesperson told The Associated Press it is the agency’s understanding that sports federations are considering bringing cases forward.