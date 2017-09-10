Listen Live Sports

Walker Cup Results

September 10, 2017 8:57 pm
 
At Los Angeles Country Club (North Course)
Los Angeles
UNITED STATES 19, GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 7
Sunday
Foursomes (Morning)
United States 3, Great Britain & Ireland 1

Norman Xiong and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Connor Syme and Paul McBride, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 up

Jack Singh Brar and Scott Gregory, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Braden Thornberry and Doc Redman, United States, 2 up

Will Zalatoris and Cameron Champ, United States, def. David Boote and Jack Davidson, Great Britain & Ireland, 6 and 5

Doug Ghim and Maverick McNealy, United States, def. Matthew Jordan and Robert MacIntyre, Great Britain & Ireland, 3 and 2

Singles (Afternoon)
United States 8, Great Britain & Ireland 2

Stewart Hagestad, United States, def. Jack Singh Brar, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1

Scott Gregory, Great Britain & Ireland, halved with Norman Xiong, United States

Scottie Scheffler, United States, def. Connor Syme, Great Britain & Ireland, 1 up

Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Harry Ellis, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1

Braden Thornberry, United States, def. Paul McBride, Great Britain & Ireland, 6 and 5

Doug Ghim, United States, def. Matthew Jordan, Great Britain & Ireland, 3 and 1

Robert MacIntyre, Great Britain & Ireland, halved with Cameron Champ, United States

Will Zalatoris, United States, def. Jack Davidson, Great Britain & Ireland, 3 and 2

David Boote, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Doc Redman, United States, 1 up

Maverick McNealy, United States, def. Alfie Plant, Great Britain & Ireland, 4 and 2

Saturday
Foursomes (Morning)
Great Britain & Ireland 2, United States 2

Collin Morikawa and Norman Xiong, United States, def. Harry Ellis and Alfie Plant, Great Britain & Ireland, 8 and 7

Connor Syme and Paul McBride, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Doc Redman and Will Zalatoris, United States, 3 and 2

Scott Gregory and Jack Singh Brar, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ, United States, 3 and 2

Maverick McNealy and Doug Ghim, United States, def. David Boote and Jack Davidson, Great Britain & Ireland, 5 and 4

Singles (Afternoon)
United States 6, Great Britain & Ireland 2

Braden Thornberry, United States, def. Harry Ellis, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 up

Norman Xiong, United States, def. Connor Syme, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1

Jack Singh Brar, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Stewart Hagestad, United States, 3 and 2

Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul McBride, Great Britain & Ireland, 3 and 2

Will Zalatoris, United States, def. Matthew Jordan, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 up

Robert MacIntyre, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Cameron Champ, United States, 6 and 4

Doug Ghim, United States, def. David Boote, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1

Maverick McNealy, United States, def. Scott Gregory, Great Britain & Ireland, 3 and 1

