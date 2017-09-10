Walker Cup Results

|At Los Angeles Country Club (North Course)
|Los Angeles
|UNITED STATES 19, GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 7
|Sunday
|Foursomes (Morning)
|United States 3, Great Britain & Ireland 1
Norman Xiong and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Connor Syme and Paul McBride, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 up
Jack Singh Brar and Scott Gregory, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Braden Thornberry and Doc Redman, United States, 2 up
Will Zalatoris and Cameron Champ, United States, def. David Boote and Jack Davidson, Great Britain & Ireland, 6 and 5
Doug Ghim and Maverick McNealy, United States, def. Matthew Jordan and Robert MacIntyre, Great Britain & Ireland, 3 and 2
|Singles (Afternoon)
|United States 8, Great Britain & Ireland 2
Stewart Hagestad, United States, def. Jack Singh Brar, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1
Scott Gregory, Great Britain & Ireland, halved with Norman Xiong, United States
Scottie Scheffler, United States, def. Connor Syme, Great Britain & Ireland, 1 up
Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Harry Ellis, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1
Braden Thornberry, United States, def. Paul McBride, Great Britain & Ireland, 6 and 5
Doug Ghim, United States, def. Matthew Jordan, Great Britain & Ireland, 3 and 1
Robert MacIntyre, Great Britain & Ireland, halved with Cameron Champ, United States
Will Zalatoris, United States, def. Jack Davidson, Great Britain & Ireland, 3 and 2
David Boote, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Doc Redman, United States, 1 up
Maverick McNealy, United States, def. Alfie Plant, Great Britain & Ireland, 4 and 2
|Saturday
|Foursomes (Morning)
|Great Britain & Ireland 2, United States 2
Collin Morikawa and Norman Xiong, United States, def. Harry Ellis and Alfie Plant, Great Britain & Ireland, 8 and 7
Connor Syme and Paul McBride, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Doc Redman and Will Zalatoris, United States, 3 and 2
Scott Gregory and Jack Singh Brar, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ, United States, 3 and 2
Maverick McNealy and Doug Ghim, United States, def. David Boote and Jack Davidson, Great Britain & Ireland, 5 and 4
|Singles (Afternoon)
|United States 6, Great Britain & Ireland 2
Braden Thornberry, United States, def. Harry Ellis, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 up
Norman Xiong, United States, def. Connor Syme, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1
Jack Singh Brar, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Stewart Hagestad, United States, 3 and 2
Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul McBride, Great Britain & Ireland, 3 and 2
Will Zalatoris, United States, def. Matthew Jordan, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 up
Robert MacIntyre, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Cameron Champ, United States, 6 and 4
Doug Ghim, United States, def. David Boote, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1
Maverick McNealy, United States, def. Scott Gregory, Great Britain & Ireland, 3 and 1