Walker Cup Results

Saturday At Los Angeles Country Club (North Course) Los Angeles GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 2, UNITED STATES 2 Foursomes (Morning) Great Britain & Ireland 2, United States 2

Collin Morikawa and Norman Xiong, United States, def. Harry Ellis and Alfie Plant, Great Britain & Ireland, 8 and 7

Connor Syme and Paul McBride, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Doc Redman and Will Zalatoris, United States, 3 and 2

Scott Gregory and Jack Singh Brar, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ, United States, 3 and 2

Maverick McNealy and Doug Ghim, United States, def. David Boote and Jack Davidson, Great Britain & Ireland, 5 and 4

