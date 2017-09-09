Walker Cup Results

|Saturday
At Los Angeles Country Club (North Course)
Los Angeles
GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 2, UNITED STATES 2
Foursomes (Morning)
Collin Morikawa and Norman Xiong, United States, def. Harry Ellis and Alfie Plant, Great Britain & Ireland, 8 and 7
Connor Syme and Paul McBride, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Doc Redman and Will Zalatoris, United States, 3 and 2
Scott Gregory and Jack Singh Brar, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ, United States, 3 and 2
Maverick McNealy and Doug Ghim, United States, def. David Boote and Jack Davidson, Great Britain & Ireland, 5 and 4
