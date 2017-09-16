Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Walker’s 3 TD passes help Robert Morris beat VMI 23-0

September 16, 2017 6:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jimmy Walker threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns to help Robert Morris beat VMI 23-0 on Saturday.

The Robert Morris defense forced three turnovers and limited VMI to 182 total yards.

Walker hit Warren Robinson for a 39-yard gain and then, after a short run by Harrison Dreher, connected with Brandon Magee on a 23-yard pass to make it 7-0 with 13:35 left in the first quarter. Gerald Ferguson’s fumble recovery near midfield set up a 5-yard touchdown reception by Reggie Green that made it 14-0 with 1:50 left in the first half.

VMI (0-3) went three-and-out on the opening drive of the third quarter and Robinson returned the ensuing punt 38 yards to the 26. Three plays later, Walker’s 15-yard TD pass made it 20-0 after Nick Bisceglia missed the PAT attempt. Bisceglia’s 32-yard field goal capped the scoring with 6:08 to play.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

The Keydets went three-and-out five times, missed two field goals and never reached the red zone, crossing midfield just four times. VMI has lost nine in a row, including three shutouts, dating to last season.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.