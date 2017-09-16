Walker’s 3 TD passes help Robert Morris beat VMI 23-0

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jimmy Walker threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns to help Robert Morris beat VMI 23-0 on Saturday.

The Robert Morris defense forced three turnovers and limited VMI to 182 total yards.

Walker hit Warren Robinson for a 39-yard gain and then, after a short run by Harrison Dreher, connected with Brandon Magee on a 23-yard pass to make it 7-0 with 13:35 left in the first quarter. Gerald Ferguson’s fumble recovery near midfield set up a 5-yard touchdown reception by Reggie Green that made it 14-0 with 1:50 left in the first half.

VMI (0-3) went three-and-out on the opening drive of the third quarter and Robinson returned the ensuing punt 38 yards to the 26. Three plays later, Walker’s 15-yard TD pass made it 20-0 after Nick Bisceglia missed the PAT attempt. Bisceglia’s 32-yard field goal capped the scoring with 6:08 to play.

The Keydets went three-and-out five times, missed two field goals and never reached the red zone, crossing midfield just four times. VMI has lost nine in a row, including three shutouts, dating to last season.

