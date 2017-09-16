Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Ward’s late interception return gives SF Austin 37-31 win

September 16, 2017 11:28 pm
 
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Alize Ward intercepted a desperation heave and returned it 67 yards to score as time expired to give Stephen F. Austin a 37-31 victory over Incarnate Word on Saturday night.

Incarnate Word’s Sean Brophy went deep from his own 25 on the final play of the game. He threw into triple coverage where Ward intercepted and angled toward the right sideline, picking up blockers along the way. He leaped the last defender at the five and vaulted into the end zone for the win.

SFA (1-2, 1-0), which picked up its first win and first Southland Conference victory, was up 21-10 at the break. Incarnate Word (0-3, 0-1) scored 14 in the third, and Foster Sawyer passed to Tamrick Pace from the 24 to tie it at 31 with 5:24 remaining.

SFA’s Sawyer threw for 283 yards and two scores.

Brophy led the Cardinals, throwing for 217 yards and four touchdowns.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

