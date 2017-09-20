Listen Live Sports

WBC heavyweight champion Wilder to face Ortiz Nov. 4

September 20, 2017 2:47 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Undefeated heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz will fight at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Nov. 4.

The fight announced Wednesday will be televised by Showtime as part of the Premier Boxing Champions series. It will be the sixth title defense for the 31-year-old WBC champion Wilder (38-0, 37 knockouts).

The 38-year-old Ortiz is 27-0 with 23 knockouts. If he wins, the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder would become the first Cuban heavyweight champion.

Wilder has long stated his goal of unifying the heavyweight division. The 6-7, 228-pound Alabama native calls it “one of the best heavyweight fights in a long time.”

Anthony Joshua holds three heavyweight belts. Joseph Parker is the WBO champion.

