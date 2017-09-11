Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Whalen returns home to Williams Arena for playoffs

September 11, 2017 6:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lynx were uprooted from their home arena this season while it undergoes some much-needed renovations.

While the Lynx played in unfamiliar territory during the regular season, Lindsay Whalen will feel right at home in the playoffs. With Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul occupied this month, the Lynx are moving again to Williams Arena, where the University of Minnesota plays.

Whalen is a former Golden Gopher and says she can’t wait to return to the building she starred in during college.

The top-seeded Lynx play Washington in the semifinals. The Mystics beat New York on Sunday thanks to nine 3-pointers from Kristi Toliver, who was a member of the Los Angeles Sparks team that beat Minnesota in the WNBA Finals last season.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Game 1 is on Tuesday night.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP UAS Crews Assist with Hurricane Irma Assessment

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.