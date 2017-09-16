Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox pound Tigers, win first season series since 2008

September 16, 2017 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Davidson and Nicky Delmonico homered, Tim Anderson had four hits and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 10-4 on Saturday night, winning the season series with the Tigers for the first time since 2008.

The White Sox have won 10 of 18 against Detroit this year. The teams have one meeting remaining Sunday.

Delmonico hit a two-run shot to open in the scoring in the first, and Chicago jumped to an early 6-0 lead, chasing starter Myles Jaye (1-2) in the second. Davidson hit a solo shot in the fifth.

Reynaldo Lopez (2-3) allowed four runs and seven hits in seven innings.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera left at the start of the fifth with back tightness.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.