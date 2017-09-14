Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Whitecaps beat Minnesota United 3-0 to take MLS West lead

September 14, 2017 12:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Yordy Reyna and Brek Shea each had a goal and an assist and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Wednesday night to join Portland atop the Western Conference standings.

Erik Hurtado also scored for Vancouver (13-9-5). The Whitecaps and Timbers each have 44 points, but Vancouver has the tiebreaker with one more victory — and has played two fewer games. Seattle is third with 43.

David Ousted made just one save for his sixth shutout of the season.

Reyna opened the scoring in the fifth minute, and teamed with Shea to set up Hurtado’s goal in the 31st. Shea scored in the 88th.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Expansion Minnesota dropped to 7-15-5.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard surveys Florida Keys

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1905 -0.0012 3.92%
L 2020 26.1297 -0.0033 6.18%
L 2030 29.4250 -0.0061 8.74%
L 2040 31.8377 -0.0079 9.97%
L 2050 18.3345 -0.0051 11.07%
G Fund 15.4345 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0749 -0.0148 3.86%
C Fund 34.9456 0.0268 11.93%
S Fund 44.8407 0.0178 8.16%
I Fund 29.3994 -0.0749 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.