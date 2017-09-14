Wild agree to terms with LW Foligno on 4-year, $11.5M deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have agreed to terms with restricted free-agent left wing Marcus Foligno on a four-year, $11.5 million contract.

The Wild announced the deal Thursday, the day before they take the ice for the start of training camp. Foligno will make $2 million this season, $3 million in 2018-19, $3.5 million in 2019-20 and $3 million in 2020-21 for an average annual value of $2.875 million.

The 26-year-old Foligno was acquired June 30 in a four-player, two-draft pick trade with Buffalo. He had a career-high 13 goals and 57 blocked shots last season for the Sabres while ranking fifth in the NHL with 279 hits, also a career best.

___

Advertisement

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey