Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

William & Mary uses strong 3rd quarter to beat Bucknell 30-9

September 16, 2017 9:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nate Akins forced a fumble on a sack in the middle of the third quarter and Corey Parker recovered it for a 19-yard TD return, giving all the momentum to William & Mary on its way to a 30-9 win over Bucknell on Saturday night.

Parker’s touchdown, which made it 23-9 with 7:36 left in the third quarter, was the second of three consecutive scoring possessions for the Tribe (2-1). Noah Giles had a 15-yard TD run to make it 16-9 with 9:10 left in the third and Tyler Crist caught a 4-yard pass from Tommy McKee to cap the scoring with 44 seconds left in the quarter.

Nate Evans had 89 yards rushing and a touchdown and McKee was 12 of 17 for 105 yards passing and a touchdown.

Matt Muh completed 15 of 20 for 155 yards and a touchdown for the Bison (1-2).

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.