Williams drives in 2 in 12th to help Phils beat Marlins 3-1

MIAMI (AP) — Nick Williams hit a two-run single with two out in the 12th inning, and five Philadelphia Phillies pitchers held the Miami Marlins to four hits in a 3-1 victory Sunday.

Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton went 0 for 3 with two walks to finish the week 2 for 25 (.080). Both hits were homers, giving him 52 for the season.

Phillies rookie slugger Rhys Hoskins was held out of the starting lineup after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Saturday.

The Marlins fell to 1-6 on their homestand, pushing them to the fringe of the NL wild-card race. The Phillies took three of four in the series.

Philadelphia starter Jake Thompson, recalled before the game from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, went six innings and allowed only one run, which scored on a two-out wild pitch. He had a career-high seven strikeouts and walked none.

Adam Morgan (3-1) allowed a walk and no hits in three scoreless innings. Hector Neris worked around a walk and a single to pitch a scoreless 12th for his 19th save.

Jose Urena allowed one run in seven innings for Miami.

Pinch hitter Daniel Nava led off the 12th with a single against Junichi Tazawa (3-4). A sacrifice and a passed ball advanced the runner to third, and Cesar Hernandez walked and advanced on a groundout.

Williams then pulled a 1-1 pitch into right field to drive in both runners.

Miami rookie Brian Anderson, who made his major league debut Friday, had a hit for the third game in a row. Center fielder Williams made a tumbling catch to rob Anderson of another hit in the 10th.

Hernandez’s RBI single in the fifth put the Phillies ahead, and Miami also scored in the fifth. Anderson doubled, took third on a groundout and came home when Thompson threw a wild pitch to Miguel Rojas on an 0-2 delivery with two out.

GEM

Marlins leadoff hitter Dee Gordon was given the day off even though he has seven consecutive multihit games. His replacement, Derek Dietrich, made an acrobatic double play to end the seventh.

MISSED CHANCES

The Marlins went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and were 7 for 60 (.117) in those situations for the week.

RECORD AT-BAT

Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki established a major league record when he bounced out in the eighth. It was his 84th at-bat as a pinch hitter this year, breaking the record of 83 set by Lenny Harris in 2001. The 43-year-old Suzuki’s average as a pinch hitter fell to .274.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Adam Conley (6-6, 5.02 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Nationals.

Phillies: RHP Mark Leiter (2-4, 3.88 ERA) starts Monday afternoon in the opener of a three-game set against the New York Mets. RHP Rafael Montero (3-9, 5.12 ERA) pitches for the Mets.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball