With Bradford ailing, Vikings bring up QB Kyle Sloter

September 16, 2017 3:49 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With starting quarterback Sam Bradford listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a knee injury, the Minnesota Vikings have signed quarterback Kyle Sloter from their practice squad.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum would start in Pittsburgh if Bradford cannot play.

Bradford played one of the best games of his career in a season-opening victory over New Orleans on Monday night. But he was limited in practice this week after coming out of the game with an injured left knee.

The Vikings opened the season with only two quarterbacks on the active roster and Teddy Bridgewater on the physically unable to perform list.

Sloter was cut by the Denver Broncos in the preseason before signing with Minnesota’s practice squad. He would give the Vikings some insurance behind Keenum should Bradford be deactivated for the game.

