Wofford fends off Furman 24-23 in SoCon opener

September 2, 2017 9:41 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Brandon Goodson was 8-for-11 passing for 81 yards while Wofford rushed 55 times for 211 yards and held off Furman in the last seconds for a 24-23 Southern Conference season opening win on Saturday.

Triston Luke’s 44-yard TD run with 46 seconds left brought Furman to within a point.

Playing for the win, on the 2-point conversion, quarterback P.J. Blazejowski moved away from center, the ball was snapped to the back who pitched it to receiver Ryan Deluca whose pass was intercepted by Malik Rivera.

Wofford took the lead for good on Chase Nelson’s 1-yard run with 2:46 to play.

Furman took its first lead of the game when Blazejowski ran in from 3-yards out to cap an 8-play, 75-yard drive to start the second half. Blazejowski threw for 224 yards.

Wofford hadn’t started a season opener at Gibbs Stadium since 2008, and it marked the first time since 1999 the Terriers began the season with a conference opponent.

