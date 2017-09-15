Listen Live Sports

Wright’s one-handed TD grab highlights Temple’s 29-21 win

September 15, 2017 10:56 pm
 
1 min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Isaiah Wright made a one-handed, 13-yard touchdown catch with 3:48 remaining and Temple held on to beat winless Massachusetts 29-21 on Friday night.

Logan Marchi’s lofted pass to Wright in the corner of the end zone capped a 10-play, 72-yard drive for a 29-14 lead. UMass responded with a quick-scoring drive, punctuated by Andrew Ford’s 3-yard sneak with 1:41 left.

The Minutemen kicked it deep and forced Temple into a three-and-out. But with three seconds left, UMass’ trick play with backup quarterback Ross Comis was stopped near midfield.

Marchi threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns for Temple (2-1). Kicker Austin Jones moved into sixth on the Owls’ scoring list and Quincy Roche had three sacks in the first half for his first career multi-sack game.

Ford finished with a career-high 377 yards passing and two touchdowns for UMass (0-4). The Minutemen were hurt by three missed field goals — of 23, 32 and 39 yards.

Temple’s long-range kicker Aaron Boumerhi made it 19-7 early in the third quarter with a career-long 52-yarder. Last week, he kicked a 49-yarder with a minute left to give Temple a 16-13 lead over Villanova.

UMass freshman Jessie Britt scored his first touchdown of the season to pull the Minutemen to 19-14 with 5:56 left in the third. But Temple answered with its fourth straight scoring drive for an eight-point lead.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

