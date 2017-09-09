Yankees 3, Rangers 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Headley dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.279
|Sanchez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Ellsbury cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Frazier 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Bird 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|a-Holliday ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|1-Wade pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|Austin 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|2
|4
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Mazara dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.260
|Gomez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Robinson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|b-Napoli ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Gallo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Middlebrooks 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Nicholas c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Totals
|29
|1
|1
|1
|3
|13
|New York
|000
|000
|012—3
|9
|1
|Texas
|000
|010
|000—1
|1
|0
a-singled for Bird in the 8th. b-struck out for Robinson in the 9th.
1-ran for Holliday in the 8th.
E_Castro (9). LOB_New York 9, Texas 4. 2B_Nicholas (4). RBIs_Headley 2 (58), Austin (8), Nicholas (9). SF_Headley.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Sanchez 3, Gregorius); Texas 2 (DeShields, Choo). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Texas 0 for 2.
LIDP_Headley.
DP_Texas 1 (Gomez, Gallo).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|10
|100
|2.96
|Robertson, W, 7-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.20
|Chapman, S, 17-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.92
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|99
|3.19
|Claudio, L, 4-2, BS, 4-11
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|30
|2.76
|Rodriguez
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|6.75
|Gardewine
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.25
Cashner pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-1, Rodriguez 2-2, Gardewine 3-0. HBP_Cashner (Frazier), Rodriguez (Frazier).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:57. A_38,135 (48,114).