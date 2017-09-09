Listen Live Sports

Yankees 3, Rangers 1

September 9, 2017 4:18 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .257
Headley dh 3 0 1 2 1 0 .279
Sanchez c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309
Judge rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .274
Ellsbury cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .258
Frazier 3b 2 1 0 0 0 0 .210
Bird 1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .155
a-Holliday ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .232
1-Wade pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .135
Austin 1b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Totals 34 3 9 3 2 4
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Choo rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305
Mazara dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .260
Gomez cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Robinson lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .212
b-Napoli ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Gallo 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .210
Middlebrooks 3b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .300
Odor 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .214
Nicholas c 3 0 1 1 0 2 .289
Totals 29 1 1 1 3 13
New York 000 000 012—3 9 1
Texas 000 010 000—1 1 0

a-singled for Bird in the 8th. b-struck out for Robinson in the 9th.

1-ran for Holliday in the 8th.

E_Castro (9). LOB_New York 9, Texas 4. 2B_Nicholas (4). RBIs_Headley 2 (58), Austin (8), Nicholas (9). SF_Headley.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Sanchez 3, Gregorius); Texas 2 (DeShields, Choo). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Texas 0 for 2.

LIDP_Headley.

DP_Texas 1 (Gomez, Gallo).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Severino 7 1 1 1 3 10 100 2.96
Robertson, W, 7-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.20
Chapman, S, 17-21 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.92
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner 7 4 1 1 1 4 99 3.19
Claudio, L, 4-2, BS, 4-11 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 0 30 2.76
Rodriguez 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 6.75
Gardewine 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.25

Cashner pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-1, Rodriguez 2-2, Gardewine 3-0. HBP_Cashner (Frazier), Rodriguez (Frazier).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:57. A_38,135 (48,114).

