Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 3, Rangers 1

September 9, 2017 4:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 5 0 2 0 DShelds lf-cf 4 0 0 0
Headley dh 3 0 1 2 Choo rf 4 0 0 0
G.Sanch c 5 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0 Mazara dh 3 0 0 0
St.Cstr 2b 4 0 1 0 Gomez cf 1 0 0 0
Judge rf 3 1 0 0 D.Rbnsn lf 2 0 0 0
Ellsbry cf 4 1 1 0 Napoli ph 1 0 0 0
T.Frzer 3b 2 1 0 0 Gallo 1b 2 0 0 0
Bird 1b 2 0 1 0 Mddlbrk 3b 3 1 0 0
Hlliday ph 1 0 1 0 Odor 2b 2 0 0 0
Wade pr 0 0 0 0 Ncholas c 3 0 1 1
Austin 1b 1 0 1 1
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 29 1 1 1
New York 000 000 012—3
Texas 000 010 000—1

E_St.Castro (9). DP_Texas 1. LOB_New York 9, Texas 4. 2B_Nicholas (4). SF_Headley (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Severino 7 1 1 1 3 10
Robertson W,7-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chapman S,17-21 1 0 0 0 0 2
Texas
Cashner 7 4 1 1 1 4
Claudio L,4-2 BS,4 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 0
Rodriguez 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Gardewine 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Cashner pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Cashner (Frazier), by Rodriguez (Frazier).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, CB Bucknor.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

T_2:57. A_38,135 (48,114).

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.