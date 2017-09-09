Yankees 3, Rangers 1

|New York
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|DShelds lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Headley dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sanch c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|St.Cstr 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gomez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|D.Rbnsn lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ellsbry cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Napoli ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gallo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bird 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mddlbrk 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hlliday ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wade pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ncholas c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Austin 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|29
|1
|1
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|012—3
|Texas
|000
|010
|000—1
E_St.Castro (9). DP_Texas 1. LOB_New York 9, Texas 4. 2B_Nicholas (4). SF_Headley (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Severino
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|10
|Robertson W,7-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman S,17-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Texas
|Cashner
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Claudio L,4-2 BS,4
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Rodriguez
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gardewine
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cashner pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Cashner (Frazier), by Rodriguez (Frazier).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:57. A_38,135 (48,114).