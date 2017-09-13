Listen Live Sports

Yankees 3, Rays 2

September 13, 2017 5:04 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .260
Headley 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Sanchez dh 5 0 2 0 0 2 .279
Gregorius ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Castro 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .299
Ellsbury cf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .260
T.Frazier 3b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .211
C.Frazier rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Romine c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225
Totals 36 3 10 3 4 8
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278
Duda dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .263
Morrison 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Souza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .243
Hechavarria ss 3 0 2 1 1 1 .258
Bourjos lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .232
a-Smith ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .272
d-Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Sucre c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .255
b-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Espinosa 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .172
c-Miller ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .198
Totals 32 2 9 2 2 9
New York 030 000 000—3 10 0
Tampa Bay 001 000 01x—2 9 1

a-singled for Bourjos in the 7th. b-grounded out for Sucre in the 7th. c-singled for Espinosa in the 7th. d-struck out for Smith in the 8th.

E_Espinosa (5). LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Sanchez (17), Ellsbury (15). HR_Kiermaier (13), off Garcia. RBIs_Gardner 2 (58), T.Frazier (68), Kiermaier (36), Hechavarria (25). SB_Headley (8).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Ellsbury, C.Frazier 2, Romine 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Sucre, Espinosa 2, Ramos). RISP_New York 2 for 13; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Castro, Sucre, Bourjos. GIDP_Headley, Dickerson.

DP_New York 1 (Headley, Gregorius); Tampa Bay 1 (Hechavarria, Morrison).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia 4 2-3 5 1 1 1 4 78 4.35
Green 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 21 1.96
Kahnle 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 2.62
Betances 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 18 3.09
Chapman 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 16 3.71
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer 4 6 3 3 3 5 92 4.06
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.26
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.70
Jennings 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.72
Romo 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 24 3.96
Boxberger 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 22 4.07

Archer pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Chapman 1-1, Alvarado 1-0. WP_Archer 2.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_0:00.

