Yankees 3, Rays 2, innings,

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner lf 5 0 2 2 Krmaier cf 4 1 2 1 Headley 1b 5 0 1 0 Duda dh 4 0 1 0 G.Sanch dh 5 0 2 0 Lngoria 3b 4 1 1 0 Grgrius ss 5 0 0 0 Mrrison 1b 4 0 0 0 St.Cstr 2b 4 1 2 0 Sza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Ellsbry cf 3 1 2 0 Hchvrra ss 3 0 2 1 T.Frzer 3b 2 1 1 1 Bourjos lf 2 0 1 0 C.Frzer rf 4 0 0 0 M.Smith ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Au.Rmne c 3 0 0 0 W.Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 Puello lf Sucre c 2 0 0 0 Dckrson ph 1 0 0 0 Casali c Espnosa 2b 2 0 0 0 B.Mller ph-2b 1 0 1 0 Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 32 2 9 2

New York 030 000 000—3 Tampa Bay 001 000 01x—2

E_Espinosa (5). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 11, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_G.Sanchez (17), Ellsbury (15). HR_Kiermaier (13). SB_Headley (8).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Garcia 4 2-3 5 1 1 1 4 Green 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Kahnle 1 2 0 0 0 0 Betances 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Chapman 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Tampa Bay Archer 4 6 3 3 3 5 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jennings 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Romo 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 Boxberger 2-3 2 0 0 0 1

Archer pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

WP_Archer 2.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.