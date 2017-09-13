Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 3, Rays 2, innings,

September 13, 2017 5:04 pm
 
< a min read
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 5 0 2 2 Krmaier cf 4 1 2 1
Headley 1b 5 0 1 0 Duda dh 4 0 1 0
G.Sanch dh 5 0 2 0 Lngoria 3b 4 1 1 0
Grgrius ss 5 0 0 0 Mrrison 1b 4 0 0 0
St.Cstr 2b 4 1 2 0 Sza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0
Ellsbry cf 3 1 2 0 Hchvrra ss 3 0 2 1
T.Frzer 3b 2 1 1 1 Bourjos lf 2 0 1 0
C.Frzer rf 4 0 0 0 M.Smith ph-lf 1 0 1 0
Au.Rmne c 3 0 0 0 W.Ramos ph 1 0 0 0
Puello lf
Sucre c 2 0 0 0
Dckrson ph 1 0 0 0
Casali c
Espnosa 2b 2 0 0 0
B.Mller ph-2b 1 0 1 0
Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 32 2 9 2
New York 030 000 000—3
Tampa Bay 001 000 01x—2

E_Espinosa (5). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 11, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_G.Sanchez (17), Ellsbury (15). HR_Kiermaier (13). SB_Headley (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Garcia 4 2-3 5 1 1 1 4
Green 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Kahnle 1 2 0 0 0 0
Betances 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Chapman 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
Archer 4 6 3 3 3 5
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jennings 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Romo 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Boxberger 2-3 2 0 0 0 1

Archer pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

WP_Archer 2.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

