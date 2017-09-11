Listen Live Sports

Yanks top Rays 5-1 as Frazier homers in series moved to Mets

September 11, 2017 10:47 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — In the start of a series moved from Florida to Citi Field because of Hurricane Irma, Todd Frazier capitalized on Trevor Plouffe’s two-out error with a three-run homer in a five-run fourth inning that led the New York Yankees over the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Monday night.

David Robertson (8-2) pitched a career-high 2 2/3 innings to win in relief of CC Sabathia, removed with two on and one out in the fifth.

Opening a stretch that has 17 of their final 20 games in New York, the Yankees closed within three games of Boston in the AL East and opened a four-game lead over Minnesota for the top AL wild card. The Rays dropped four games behind the Twins with 17 remaining.

