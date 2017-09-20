Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Young girl injured by foul ball at Yankee Stadium

September 20, 2017 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during Wednesday’s game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.

The Yankees said the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment, and New York manager Joe Girardi said he had been told by security that she was OK. The game was delayed for about 4 minutes while she was attended to and then carried from the seats in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Major League Baseball issued recommendations for protecting netting in December 2015, encouraging teams to have it between the ends of the dugouts closest to home plate.

The Mets extended netting beyond the outfield ends of the dugouts this summer. The Yankees said in July they “are seriously exploring extending the netting prior to the 2018 season.”

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD's Carson visits National Response Coordination Center

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2149 0.0096 3.92%
L 2020 26.1865 0.0236 6.18%
L 2030 29.5248 0.0422 8.74%
L 2040 31.9642 0.0532 9.97%
L 2050 18.4174 0.0345 11.07%
G Fund 15.4398 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0610 -0.0015 3.86%
C Fund 35.0785 0.0391 11.93%
S Fund 45.2028 -0.0285 8.16%
I Fund 29.5994 0.1746 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.