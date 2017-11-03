Listen Live Sports

3 North Dakota St. football players dismissed from team

November 27, 2017 5:50 pm
 
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Three North Dakota State players have been dismissed from the football team amid the FCS Playoffs for a violation of team rules.

Coach Chris Klieman on Monday announced the dismissals of freshman backup wide receiver Sean Engel, senior defensive back Darren Kelley and freshman third-string quarterback Henry Van Dellen.

Engel played in 10 games this year. Kelley played in 12 games the past two years, mostly on special teams, after transferring from North Dakota State College of Science. Dellen played in four games this year.

In addition, Klieman said backup receiver Dallas Freeman was suspended for this weekend’s game, also for a violation of team rules. No details were given.

The No. 2 seed Bison (10-1) host San Diego (10-2) on Saturday in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

For more college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

