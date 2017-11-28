Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Affidavit: Oklahoma school delayed reporting sexual assault

November 28, 2017 3:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Investigators say officials at a suburban Tulsa high school failed to promptly report the sexual assault of a 16-year-old football player by several of his teammates during an event at the superintendent’s house.

A search warrant affidavit filed Monday in district court says Bixby High School administrators delayed reporting the September attack “for days.” Failing to promptly report sexual assaults on minors is a misdemeanor in Oklahoma.

The boy told detectives that a teammate assaulted him with a pool stick while three others held him down at the home of Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Kyle Wood. Investigators say a fifth player recorded the assault on a cellphone, and another blocked a door.

Wood and the Bixby Police Department declined comment Tuesday. They referred calls to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the investigation.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Crews set up Capitol Christmas Tree

Today in History

1964: NASA launches Mariner 4 probe toward Mars

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4204 -0.0033 5.10%
L 2020 26.6120 -0.0133 8.16%
L 2030 30.2478 -0.0306 11.87%
L 2040 32.8662 -0.0415 13.66%
L 2050 19.0003 -0.0284 15.29%
G Fund 15.5063 0.0030 1.92%
F Fund 18.0952 0.0108 3.44%
C Fund 36.5297 -0.0097 16.90%
S Fund 47.4382 -0.1878 14.35%
I Fund 30.3031 -0.1058 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.