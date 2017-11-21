AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB/Scranton
|14
|11
|2
|0
|1
|23
|57
|37
|Lehigh Valley
|17
|10
|5
|0
|2
|22
|60
|60
|Providence
|15
|8
|5
|2
|0
|18
|44
|36
|Charlotte
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|61
|55
|Bridgeport
|16
|9
|7
|0
|0
|18
|48
|40
|Hershey
|18
|8
|8
|0
|2
|18
|50
|62
|Hartford
|18
|7
|8
|2
|1
|17
|48
|61
|Springfield
|19
|6
|12
|1
|0
|13
|53
|62
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|17
|13
|4
|0
|0
|26
|55
|33
|Rochester
|16
|9
|5
|1
|1
|20
|48
|49
|Laval
|18
|9
|7
|2
|0
|20
|65
|70
|Belleville
|17
|8
|8
|0
|1
|17
|51
|62
|Binghamton
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|43
|47
|Utica
|15
|6
|8
|0
|1
|13
|44
|46
|Syracuse
|16
|4
|9
|1
|2
|11
|40
|54
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|18
|11
|5
|1
|1
|24
|62
|47
|Cleveland
|14
|7
|4
|2
|1
|17
|35
|38
|Rockford
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|55
|48
|Iowa
|16
|8
|6
|2
|0
|18
|49
|49
|Milwaukee
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|16
|46
|44
|Grand Rapids
|18
|8
|8
|0
|2
|18
|58
|56
|Chicago
|15
|4
|9
|1
|1
|10
|40
|49
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|13
|8
|2
|2
|1
|19
|46
|37
|Stockton
|15
|10
|4
|0
|1
|21
|53
|39
|San Antonio
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|56
|44
|Texas
|17
|8
|8
|0
|1
|17
|47
|62
|San Diego
|15
|7
|7
|1
|0
|15
|52
|56
|San Jose
|14
|6
|7
|0
|1
|13
|37
|41
|Ontario
|13
|5
|7
|0
|1
|11
|26
|32
|Bakersfield
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|11
|33
|46
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Belleville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Antonio at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled