AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB/Scranton
|15
|12
|2
|0
|1
|25
|61
|39
|Providence
|16
|9
|5
|2
|0
|20
|46
|37
|Lehigh Valley
|18
|10
|6
|0
|2
|22
|62
|64
|Charlotte
|19
|11
|8
|0
|0
|22
|67
|62
|Bridgeport
|16
|9
|7
|0
|0
|18
|48
|40
|Hershey
|19
|8
|9
|0
|2
|18
|51
|64
|Hartford
|18
|7
|8
|2
|1
|17
|48
|61
|Springfield
|20
|7
|12
|1
|0
|15
|55
|63
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|18
|14
|4
|0
|0
|28
|60
|35
|Rochester
|17
|9
|5
|2
|1
|21
|53
|55
|Laval
|19
|9
|7
|2
|1
|21
|67
|73
|Belleville
|19
|9
|9
|0
|1
|19
|58
|68
|Binghamton
|16
|6
|8
|2
|0
|14
|44
|49
|Utica
|16
|6
|9
|0
|1
|13
|46
|51
|Syracuse
|17
|5
|9
|1
|2
|13
|46
|59
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|19
|12
|5
|1
|1
|26
|65
|49
|Rockford
|18
|11
|7
|0
|0
|22
|58
|49
|Cleveland
|15
|7
|4
|2
|2
|18
|37
|41
|Milwaukee
|16
|9
|7
|0
|0
|18
|49
|46
|Iowa
|17
|8
|7
|2
|0
|18
|50
|52
|Grand Rapids
|18
|8
|8
|0
|2
|18
|58
|56
|Chicago
|16
|4
|9
|2
|1
|11
|41
|51
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|14
|9
|2
|2
|1
|21
|51
|37
|Stockton
|16
|10
|5
|0
|1
|21
|54
|42
|San Antonio
|18
|11
|6
|1
|0
|23
|62
|51
|Texas
|18
|9
|8
|0
|1
|19
|49
|63
|San Jose
|15
|7
|7
|0
|1
|15
|42
|44
|San Diego
|16
|7
|8
|1
|0
|15
|52
|61
|Ontario
|14
|6
|7
|0
|1
|13
|29
|33
|Bakersfield
|15
|5
|8
|2
|0
|12
|35
|49
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Texas at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 6 p.m.