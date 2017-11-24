Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

November 24, 2017 10:03 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB/Scranton 15 12 2 0 1 25 61 39
Providence 16 9 5 2 0 20 46 37
Lehigh Valley 18 10 6 0 2 22 62 64
Charlotte 19 11 8 0 0 22 67 62
Bridgeport 16 9 7 0 0 18 48 40
Hershey 19 8 9 0 2 18 51 64
Hartford 18 7 8 2 1 17 48 61
Springfield 20 7 12 1 0 15 55 63
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 18 14 4 0 0 28 60 35
Rochester 17 9 5 2 1 21 53 55
Laval 19 9 7 2 1 21 67 73
Belleville 19 9 9 0 1 19 58 68
Binghamton 16 6 8 2 0 14 44 49
Utica 16 6 9 0 1 13 46 51
Syracuse 17 5 9 1 2 13 46 59
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 19 12 5 1 1 26 65 49
Rockford 18 11 7 0 0 22 58 49
Cleveland 15 7 4 2 2 18 37 41
Milwaukee 16 9 7 0 0 18 49 46
Iowa 17 8 7 2 0 18 50 52
Grand Rapids 18 8 8 0 2 18 58 56
Chicago 16 4 9 2 1 11 41 51
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 14 9 2 2 1 21 51 37
Stockton 16 10 5 0 1 21 54 42
San Antonio 18 11 6 1 0 23 62 51
Texas 18 9 8 0 1 19 49 63
San Jose 15 7 7 0 1 15 42 44
San Diego 16 7 8 1 0 15 52 61
Ontario 14 6 7 0 1 13 29 33
Bakersfield 15 5 8 2 0 12 35 49

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Texas at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.