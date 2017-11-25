AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB/Scranton
|16
|12
|3
|0
|1
|25
|63
|44
|Lehigh Valley
|19
|11
|6
|0
|2
|24
|68
|67
|Providence
|16
|9
|5
|2
|0
|20
|46
|37
|Bridgeport
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|55
|43
|Charlotte
|19
|11
|8
|0
|0
|22
|67
|62
|Hershey
|19
|8
|9
|0
|2
|18
|51
|64
|Hartford
|19
|7
|9
|2
|1
|17
|51
|68
|Springfield
|21
|7
|13
|1
|0
|15
|58
|69
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|18
|14
|4
|0
|0
|28
|60
|35
|Rochester
|18
|10
|5
|2
|1
|23
|63
|58
|Laval
|20
|9
|8
|2
|1
|21
|69
|76
|Belleville
|19
|9
|9
|0
|1
|19
|58
|68
|Utica
|17
|7
|9
|0
|1
|15
|49
|53
|Syracuse
|18
|6
|9
|1
|2
|15
|51
|61
|Binghamton
|17
|6
|9
|2
|0
|14
|47
|59
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|20
|13
|5
|1
|1
|28
|68
|50
|Rockford
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|59
|51
|Milwaukee
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|52
|48
|Cleveland
|16
|7
|5
|2
|2
|18
|38
|45
|Iowa
|18
|9
|7
|2
|0
|20
|52
|53
|Grand Rapids
|19
|8
|9
|0
|2
|18
|59
|59
|Chicago
|17
|4
|9
|3
|1
|12
|43
|54
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|15
|10
|2
|2
|1
|23
|54
|39
|San Antonio
|18
|11
|6
|1
|0
|23
|62
|51
|Stockton
|17
|10
|6
|0
|1
|21
|56
|45
|Texas
|19
|10
|8
|0
|1
|21
|53
|64
|Ontario
|15
|7
|7
|0
|1
|15
|32
|33
|San Jose
|16
|7
|8
|0
|1
|15
|42
|47
|San Diego
|17
|7
|9
|1
|0
|15
|53
|65
|Bakersfield
|16
|6
|8
|2
|0
|14
|39
|50
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Texas 4, Cleveland 1
Bridgeport 7, Hartford 3
Syracuse 5, WB/Scranton 2
Manitoba 3, Grand Rapids 1
Lehigh Valley 6, Springfield 3
Rochester 10, Binghamton 3
Utica 3, Laval 2
Milwaukee 3, Chicago 2, OT
Iowa 2, Rockford 1, OT
Tucson 3, Stockton 2
Bakersfield 4, San Diego 1
Ontario 3, San Jose 0
Belleville at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled