AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB/Scranton
|17
|12
|4
|0
|1
|25
|66
|48
|Lehigh Valley
|20
|12
|6
|0
|2
|26
|73
|71
|Charlotte
|20
|12
|8
|0
|0
|24
|75
|64
|Providence
|17
|9
|6
|2
|0
|20
|48
|45
|Bridgeport
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|21
|59
|48
|Hershey
|20
|9
|9
|0
|2
|20
|55
|65
|Hartford
|20
|7
|10
|2
|1
|17
|52
|72
|Springfield
|21
|7
|13
|1
|0
|15
|58
|69
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|19
|15
|4
|0
|0
|30
|62
|36
|Rochester
|19
|11
|5
|2
|1
|25
|67
|61
|Laval
|21
|9
|8
|2
|2
|22
|71
|79
|Belleville
|20
|9
|9
|0
|2
|20
|59
|70
|Utica
|18
|8
|9
|0
|1
|17
|52
|55
|Syracuse
|19
|7
|9
|1
|2
|17
|55
|64
|Binghamton
|18
|6
|9
|3
|0
|15
|50
|63
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|21
|14
|5
|1
|1
|30
|71
|50
|Rockford
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|62
|55
|Milwaukee
|18
|10
|8
|0
|0
|20
|52
|51
|Iowa
|18
|9
|7
|2
|0
|20
|52
|53
|Cleveland
|17
|7
|6
|2
|2
|18
|40
|48
|Grand Rapids
|19
|8
|9
|0
|2
|18
|59
|59
|Chicago
|18
|5
|9
|3
|1
|14
|47
|57
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|16
|10
|3
|2
|1
|23
|56
|43
|Stockton
|18
|11
|6
|0
|1
|23
|60
|47
|San Antonio
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|65
|58
|Texas
|20
|11
|8
|0
|1
|23
|56
|66
|Ontario
|15
|7
|7
|0
|1
|15
|32
|33
|Bakersfield
|17
|7
|8
|2
|0
|16
|46
|53
|San Jose
|16
|7
|8
|0
|1
|15
|42
|47
|San Diego
|17
|7
|9
|1
|0
|15
|53
|65
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Texas 4, Cleveland 1
Bridgeport 7, Hartford 3
Syracuse 5, WB/Scranton 2
Manitoba 3, Grand Rapids 1
Lehigh Valley 6, Springfield 3
Rochester 10, Binghamton 3
Utica 3, Laval 2
Milwaukee 3, Chicago 2, OT
Iowa 2, Rockford 1, OT
Tucson 3, Stockton 2
Bakersfield 4, San Diego 1
Ontario 3, San Jose 0
Toronto 2, Belleville 1, SO
Utica 3, Laval 2, SO
Charlotte 8, Providence 2
Hershey 4, Hartford 1
Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 0
Texas 3, Cleveland 2
Lehigh Valley 5, Bridgeport 4, OT
Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3
Rochester 4, Binghamton 3, OT
Chicago 4, Rockford 3
Stockton 4, Tucson 2
Bakersfield 7, San Antonio 3
Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled