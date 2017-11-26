Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

November 26, 2017 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB/Scranton 17 12 4 0 1 25 66 48
Lehigh Valley 20 12 6 0 2 26 73 71
Charlotte 20 12 8 0 0 24 75 64
Providence 17 9 6 2 0 20 48 45
Bridgeport 18 10 7 1 0 21 59 48
Hershey 20 9 9 0 2 20 55 65
Hartford 20 7 10 2 1 17 52 72
Springfield 21 7 13 1 0 15 58 69
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 19 15 4 0 0 30 62 36
Rochester 19 11 5 2 1 25 67 61
Laval 21 9 8 2 2 22 71 79
Belleville 20 9 9 0 2 20 59 70
Utica 18 8 9 0 1 17 52 55
Syracuse 19 7 9 1 2 17 55 64
Binghamton 18 6 9 3 0 15 50 63
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 21 14 5 1 1 30 71 50
Rockford 20 11 8 1 0 23 62 55
Milwaukee 18 10 8 0 0 20 52 51
Iowa 18 9 7 2 0 20 52 53
Cleveland 17 7 6 2 2 18 40 48
Grand Rapids 19 8 9 0 2 18 59 59
Chicago 18 5 9 3 1 14 47 57
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 16 10 3 2 1 23 56 43
Stockton 18 11 6 0 1 23 60 47
San Antonio 19 11 7 1 0 23 65 58
Texas 20 11 8 0 1 23 56 66
Ontario 15 7 7 0 1 15 32 33
Bakersfield 17 7 8 2 0 16 46 53
San Jose 16 7 8 0 1 15 42 47
San Diego 17 7 9 1 0 15 53 65

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 2, Belleville 1, SO

Utica 3, Laval 2, SO

Charlotte 8, Providence 2

Hershey 4, Hartford 1

Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 0

Texas 3, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Bridgeport 4, OT

Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3

Rochester 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Chicago 4, Rockford 3

Stockton 4, Tucson 2

Bakersfield 7, San Antonio 3

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

