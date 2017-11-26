AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB/Scranton
|17
|12
|4
|0
|1
|25
|66
|48
|Lehigh Valley
|20
|12
|6
|0
|2
|26
|73
|71
|Providence
|18
|10
|6
|2
|0
|22
|50
|46
|Bridgeport
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|62
|50
|Charlotte
|21
|12
|8
|0
|1
|25
|76
|66
|Hershey
|21
|9
|9
|0
|3
|21
|57
|68
|Hartford
|21
|7
|11
|2
|1
|17
|54
|76
|Springfield
|22
|8
|13
|1
|0
|17
|62
|71
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|20
|16
|4
|0
|0
|32
|67
|37
|Rochester
|19
|11
|5
|2
|1
|25
|67
|61
|Laval
|21
|9
|8
|2
|2
|22
|71
|79
|Belleville
|21
|9
|10
|0
|2
|20
|60
|75
|Utica
|18
|8
|9
|0
|1
|17
|52
|55
|Syracuse
|19
|7
|9
|1
|2
|17
|55
|64
|Binghamton
|18
|6
|9
|3
|0
|15
|50
|63
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|21
|14
|5
|1
|1
|30
|71
|50
|Iowa
|19
|10
|7
|2
|0
|22
|58
|57
|Rockford
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|62
|55
|Milwaukee
|18
|10
|8
|0
|0
|20
|52
|51
|Cleveland
|17
|7
|6
|2
|2
|18
|40
|48
|Grand Rapids
|19
|8
|9
|0
|2
|18
|59
|59
|Chicago
|19
|5
|10
|3
|1
|14
|51
|63
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|16
|10
|3
|2
|1
|23
|56
|43
|Stockton
|18
|11
|6
|0
|1
|23
|60
|47
|San Antonio
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|66
|61
|Texas
|20
|11
|8
|0
|1
|23
|56
|66
|Ontario
|16
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|35
|34
|San Jose
|17
|8
|8
|0
|1
|17
|47
|50
|Bakersfield
|17
|7
|8
|2
|0
|16
|46
|53
|San Diego
|18
|7
|10
|1
|0
|15
|56
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Toronto 2, Belleville 1, SO
Utica 3, Laval 2, SO
Charlotte 8, Providence 2
Hershey 4, Hartford 1
Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 0
Texas 3, Cleveland 2
Lehigh Valley 5, Bridgeport 4, OT
Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3
Rochester 4, Binghamton 3, OT
Chicago 4, Rockford 3
Stockton 4, Tucson 2
Bakersfield 7, San Antonio 3
Providence 2, Charlotte 1, SO
Springfield 4, Hartford 2
Toronto 5, Belleville 1
Iowa 6, Chicago 4
Bridgeport 3, Hershey 2, SO
Ontario 3, San Antonio 1
San Jose 5, San Diego 3
No games scheduled
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.