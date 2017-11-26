Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

November 26, 2017 8:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB/Scranton 17 12 4 0 1 25 66 48
Lehigh Valley 20 12 6 0 2 26 73 71
Providence 18 10 6 2 0 22 50 46
Bridgeport 19 11 7 1 0 23 62 50
Charlotte 21 12 8 0 1 25 76 66
Hershey 21 9 9 0 3 21 57 68
Hartford 21 7 11 2 1 17 54 76
Springfield 22 8 13 1 0 17 62 71
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 20 16 4 0 0 32 67 37
Rochester 19 11 5 2 1 25 67 61
Laval 21 9 8 2 2 22 71 79
Belleville 21 9 10 0 2 20 60 75
Utica 18 8 9 0 1 17 52 55
Syracuse 19 7 9 1 2 17 55 64
Binghamton 18 6 9 3 0 15 50 63
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 21 14 5 1 1 30 71 50
Iowa 19 10 7 2 0 22 58 57
Rockford 20 11 8 1 0 23 62 55
Milwaukee 18 10 8 0 0 20 52 51
Cleveland 17 7 6 2 2 18 40 48
Grand Rapids 19 8 9 0 2 18 59 59
Chicago 19 5 10 3 1 14 51 63
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 16 10 3 2 1 23 56 43
Stockton 18 11 6 0 1 23 60 47
San Antonio 20 11 8 1 0 23 66 61
Texas 20 11 8 0 1 23 56 66
Ontario 16 8 7 0 1 17 35 34
San Jose 17 8 8 0 1 17 47 50
Bakersfield 17 7 8 2 0 16 46 53
San Diego 18 7 10 1 0 15 56 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 2, Belleville 1, SO

Utica 3, Laval 2, SO

Charlotte 8, Providence 2

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Hershey 4, Hartford 1

Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 0

Texas 3, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Bridgeport 4, OT

Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3

Rochester 4, Binghamton 3, OT

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

Chicago 4, Rockford 3

Stockton 4, Tucson 2

Bakersfield 7, San Antonio 3

Sunday’s Games

Providence 2, Charlotte 1, SO

Springfield 4, Hartford 2

Toronto 5, Belleville 1

Iowa 6, Chicago 4

Bridgeport 3, Hershey 2, SO

Ontario 3, San Antonio 1

San Jose 5, San Diego 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.