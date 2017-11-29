Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

November 29, 2017 9:28 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB/Scranton 17 12 4 0 1 25 66 48
Lehigh Valley 20 12 6 0 2 26 73 71
Providence 18 10 6 2 0 22 50 46
Bridgeport 19 11 7 1 0 23 62 50
Charlotte 21 12 8 0 1 25 76 66
Hershey 21 9 9 0 3 21 57 68
Springfield 23 9 13 1 0 19 65 72
Hartford 22 7 12 2 1 17 55 79
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 20 16 4 0 0 32 67 37
Rochester 20 11 5 3 1 26 68 63
Laval 21 9 8 2 2 22 71 79
Utica 19 9 9 0 1 19 54 56
Belleville 21 9 10 0 2 20 60 75
Syracuse 19 7 9 1 2 17 55 64
Binghamton 18 6 9 3 0 15 50 63
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 22 15 5 1 1 32 79 51
Milwaukee 19 11 8 0 0 22 56 53
Iowa 20 10 8 2 0 22 60 61
Rockford 21 11 9 1 0 23 63 63
Cleveland 17 7 6 2 2 18 40 48
Grand Rapids 19 8 9 0 2 18 59 59
Chicago 19 5 10 3 1 14 51 63
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 16 10 3 2 1 23 56 43
Stockton 18 11 6 0 1 23 60 47
San Antonio 20 11 8 1 0 23 66 61
Texas 20 11 8 0 1 23 56 66
Ontario 16 8 7 0 1 17 35 34
San Jose 17 8 8 0 1 17 47 50
Bakersfield 17 7 8 2 0 16 46 53
San Diego 18 7 10 1 0 15 56 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Manitoba 8, Rockford 1

Milwaukee 4, Iowa 2

Wednesday’s Games

Springfield 3, Hartford 1

Utica 2, Rochester 1, OT

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Stockton at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

